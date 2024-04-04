William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII)

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for P3 Health Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for P3 Health Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for P3 Health Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PIII. BTIG Research lowered P3 Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on P3 Health Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

PIII opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. P3 Health Partners has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $247.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

