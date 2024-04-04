William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIFree Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for P3 Health Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for P3 Health Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for P3 Health Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PIII. BTIG Research lowered P3 Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on P3 Health Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PIII

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

PIII opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. P3 Health Partners has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $247.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

About P3 Health Partners

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.