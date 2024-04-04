Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.96

Shares of Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.96 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 32.17 ($0.40). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 32.17 ($0.40), with a volume of 96 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,099.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.66 million, a PE ratio of -3,216.70 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, insider Paul Hodges purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £310,000 ($389,153.90). Company insiders own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

