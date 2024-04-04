Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder David A. Duffield Sells 64,162 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $17,430,890.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,981,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WDAY stock opened at $268.83 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.17 and a 200 day moving average of $259.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $826,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $42,167,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

