Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.74, but opened at $35.85. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Worthington Steel shares last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 10,236 shares.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Charles M. Chiappone bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $51,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,033 shares in the company, valued at $197,486.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,682,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. Worthington Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

