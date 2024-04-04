Zacks Research Weighs in on Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Crown in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Crown’s current full-year earnings is $5.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. Crown has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65.

Crown Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,506,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 474.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,960,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

