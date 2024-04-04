Zacks Research Weighs in on ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProPetro in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

ProPetro Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $918.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.13. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $314,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in ProPetro by 174.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ProPetro by 28.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ProPetro by 13.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 163,363 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

