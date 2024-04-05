113,826 Shares in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 227,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,846 shares of company stock valued at $296,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.83 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 125.19% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.