1,930 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ResMed by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,477,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $117,621,000. abrdn plc increased its position in ResMed by 79.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after acquiring an additional 398,302 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ResMed by 109.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 490,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,785,000 after acquiring an additional 256,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMD

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.09 and a 200-day moving average of $167.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.