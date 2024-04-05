2,143 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.40.

Dover Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DOV opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $178.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

