2,905 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,905 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,546 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $208.68 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $225.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.65. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

