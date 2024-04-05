3,027 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACHC. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

