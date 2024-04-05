3,551 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in DaVita by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $132.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.55. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $141.54. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

