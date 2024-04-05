4,086 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 6.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in CarMax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

