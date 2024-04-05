41,611 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 527.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after buying an additional 442,730 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 199.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 91.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,420,000 after buying an additional 431,801 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 89.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,058,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,662,000 after buying an additional 499,505 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PBF opened at $60.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 486,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,645,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at $554,916,155.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 486,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,645,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,916,155.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 and have sold 180,000 shares worth $10,074,600. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

