8,220 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CSX by 416.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,070,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,150 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

