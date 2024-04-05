accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $557.39

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 557.39 ($7.00) and traded as low as GBX 528 ($6.63). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 540 ($6.78), with a volume of 21,388 shares.

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 529.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 557.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4,153.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, insider Steve Brown sold 55,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.72), for a total transaction of £299,476.95 ($375,943.95). In other news, insider Fern MacDonald sold 59,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.78), for a total transaction of £321,904.80 ($404,098.42). Also, insider Steve Brown sold 55,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.72), for a total value of £299,476.95 ($375,943.95). In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,589 shares of company stock valued at $142,388,175. Insiders own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.