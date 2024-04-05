Accor (EPA:AC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.15

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €35.15 ($37.80) and traded as high as €42.78 ($46.00). Accor shares last traded at €42.74 ($45.96), with a volume of 1,054,150 shares.

Accor Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.15.

About Accor

(Get Free Report)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.