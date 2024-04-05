Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,589.32

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,589.32 ($32.50) and traded as high as GBX 2,705 ($33.96). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,637 ($33.10), with a volume of 493,816 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,961 ($37.17) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,640.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,589.32. The firm has a market cap of £7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,179.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 52 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $51.00. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,033.06%.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

