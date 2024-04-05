Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.02

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.02 and traded as low as $5.49. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 2,766 shares changing hands.

Advanced Info Service Public Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 33.87%.

Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend

About Advanced Info Service Public

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is an increase from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.42%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

