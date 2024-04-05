AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 154 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Sempra were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,884,000 after buying an additional 31,334,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,646,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184,568 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,205 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,746 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Shares of SRE opened at $70.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 51.77%.

In other news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

