AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 200 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

WTS stock opened at $204.66 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.25 and a twelve month high of $219.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.72.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,106. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

