AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 17 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $643.42.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $672.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $668.45 and a 200-day moving average of $575.07.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

