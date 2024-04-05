AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $45,000 Stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.10% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHYF. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $285,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $299,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $421,000.

Shares of IHYF stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

