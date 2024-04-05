AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $55,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 25.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 95,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS QJUN opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

