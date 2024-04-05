AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $60,000 Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 2,537.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $957.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $889.50 and a 200-day moving average of $497.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

