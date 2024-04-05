AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $1,384,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

IJUL opened at $27.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The company has a market cap of $194.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $28.30.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

