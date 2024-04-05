AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 204 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.53.

PHM opened at $113.84 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

