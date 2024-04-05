AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 736 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHY opened at $23.98 on Friday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $757.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

