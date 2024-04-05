AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases New Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $220.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.39. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

