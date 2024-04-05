AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.02 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.35%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.