AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.02 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.