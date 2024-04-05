AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 300 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Newmont alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. Newmont’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.