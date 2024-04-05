AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,386,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $686,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $997,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,438,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $506,000.

PBUS stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

