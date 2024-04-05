Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Agronomics (LON:ANIC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on the stock.
Agronomics Price Performance
Shares of Agronomics stock opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Thursday. Agronomics has a 52-week low of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.01 ($0.18). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.72. The firm has a market cap of £85.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.62.
Agronomics Company Profile
