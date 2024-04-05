Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,282 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,879,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,203. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AKAM. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.85 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

