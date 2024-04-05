Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Shares Down 2.2%

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.78. 28,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 219,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alaunos Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,422 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaunos Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 67.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.