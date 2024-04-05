Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Albemarle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,802,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 228.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,847,000 after purchasing an additional 339,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB stock opened at $121.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

