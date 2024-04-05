Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.16

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.16 and last traded at $48.14, with a volume of 98712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 85,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 63,053 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.