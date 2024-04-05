Alexandra W. Schiff Sells 5,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE PLTR opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.69, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
