Alexandra W. Schiff Sells 5,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.69, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,631,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,062,000 after acquiring an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,712,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,086,000 after acquiring an additional 747,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.