Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $104.72

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.72 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 73.07 ($0.92). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 76.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 24,474 shares traded.

Alkemy Capital Investments Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £6.44 million, a P/E ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

About Alkemy Capital Investments

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

