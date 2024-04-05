Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. PFW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.1 %

JNJ opened at $152.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $367.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.46. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

