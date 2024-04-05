Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.27 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

