Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 13.6% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.27 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

