Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.39.

Alphabet stock opened at $150.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $155.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

