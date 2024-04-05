Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Reduced by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,991 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.8% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 40,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 28,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.39.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $150.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.63 and a one year high of $155.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

