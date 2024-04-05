Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

AMZN opened at $180.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $185.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,782,846. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

