Amy Simon Sells 7,157 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) insider Amy Simon sold 7,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $229,954.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BEAM stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.77. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,702,000 after acquiring an additional 609,998 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 34,943 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 41.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 340,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

