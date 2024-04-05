Analysts Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target at $81.78

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Voya Financial Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

VOYA stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $77.78.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

About Voya Financial

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

