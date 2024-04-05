Andrew M. Cohen Sells 11,864 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $102,149.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Zuora Stock Performance
NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZUO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
