Andrew M. Cohen Sells 11,864 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $102,149.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zuora by 1,567.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,620,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 70.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 960,540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 63.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Zuora by 81.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 838,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZUO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

