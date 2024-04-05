Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,493.33 ($31.30).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.38) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($33.02) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.09) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,110.50 ($26.49) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,834.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,980.52. The stock has a market cap of £28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11,725.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,815.50 ($35.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 42,222.22%.

In related news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.81), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($533,507.14). 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

