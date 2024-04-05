Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Trading Up 13.5%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 46,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 127,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATE

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Up 11.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$15.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 10.06.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.5314286 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.